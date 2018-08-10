Packers' Trevor Davis: No action in exhibition opener
Davis (hamstring) did not play in Thursday's preseason opener.
Davis has dealt with a hamstring injury for a few months now, and the setback is preventing him from taking part in game action. That's an unfortunate development for Davis, who is facing strong competition for his roster spot from several young receivers.
More News
-
Packers' Trevor Davis: No practice Saturday•
-
Packers' Trevor Davis: Participating at training camp•
-
Packers' Trevor Davis: Back on sideline•
-
Packers' Trevor Davis: Back on practice field•
-
Packers' Trevor Davis: Dealing with hamstring issue to begin OTAs•
-
Packers' Trevor Davis: Cleared of charges in April arrest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR busts to avoid
Heath Cummings looks at three receivers you may be dropping before they help your Fantasy...
-
Breaking down WR ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for receivers heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...