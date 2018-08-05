Packers' Trevor Davis: No practice Saturday
Davis (hamstring) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Davis returned to training camp Thursday after dealing with a hamstring injury in May and June, so Saturday's absence may have simply been a scheduled day of rest as the Packers ease their return man back into action. Davis will have a chance to climb the depth chart at wide receiver following the departure of Jordy Nelson, while Geronimo Allison and J'Mon Moore present competition behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb.
