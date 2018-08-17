Packers' Trevor Davis: No preseason action yet
Davis (hamstring) did not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
Davis has not played in either of the Packers' exhibition games thus far, and he is not a sure bet to make the cut. The best thing going for him is no one has emerged in the return game in his absence, and he has a track record of success there after averaging 12.0 yards per punt return a year ago.
