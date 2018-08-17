Davis (hamstring) did not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.

Davis has not played in either of the Packers' exhibition games thus far, and he is not a sure bet to make the cut. The best thing going for him is no one has emerged in the return game in his absence, and he has a track record of success there after averaging 12.0 yards per punt return a year ago.

