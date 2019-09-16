Packers' Trevor Davis: Not targeted in Week 2
Davis was not targeted in Sunday's victory over the Vikings. He was credited with two punt returns but did not accumulate any yardage.
Davis acted as the Packers' fourth receiver in Week 1, playing 17 snaps and making a 28-yard reception, but he was a non-factor on offense in Week 2, playing just four snaps and not seeing even one pass in his direction. Meanwhile, fellow reserve receiver Jake Kumerow played six snaps and caught one pass Sunday. Neither Davis nor Kumerow is playing enough to garner consideration in fantasy leagues, but the Week 2 usage gives Kumerow the slight edge among the two moving forward. Davis will continue seeing plenty of action on special teams, though, as he remains the Packers' primary return man on both punts and kickoffs.
