Packers' Trevor Davis: Nursing hamstring injury
Davis is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Bears due to a hamstring injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear whether Davis' current injury is related to the hamstring issue which derailed him for months during the offseason. Expected to have served as Green Bay's top kick returner, Davis will need to return to health soon to hold on to his spot on the 53-man roster.
