Davis served as the Packers' punt returner and played six snaps on offense, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.

Davis called for a fair catch on the only two punt-return opportunities he had and was not targeted, so he did not have a noticeable impact in Week 1. Davis figures to remain the Packers' punt returner moving forward, but fellow wide receiver Geronimo Allison will return from a suspension in Week 2, which will minimize Davis' opportunities on offense.