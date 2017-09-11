Packers' Trevor Davis: Opens campaign as punt returner
Davis served as the Packers' punt returner and played six snaps on offense, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.
Davis called for a fair catch on the only two punt-return opportunities he had and was not targeted, so he did not have a noticeable impact in Week 1. Davis figures to remain the Packers' punt returner moving forward, but fellow wide receiver Geronimo Allison will return from a suspension in Week 2, which will minimize Davis' opportunities on offense.
