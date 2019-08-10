Davis did not participate in Saturday's practice due to a stinger, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Davis picked up the injury during a live kickoff drill in the Packers' first joint practice with the Texans, putting a stop to what had been a solid start to training camp. The expected primary kick returner, Davis had an outside shot at earning a role offensively, but a prolonged absence would likely see Jake Kumerow, Geronimo Allison, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown solidify their respective standing on the depth chart.