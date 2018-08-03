Davis (hamstring) was practicing at Packers' training camp Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Davis was sidelined by the hamstring issue in May and June, but appears no worse for wear as the Packers' training camp kicks into gear. Davante Adams and Randall Cobb are locked in as Green Bay's top-two wide receivers, but strong camp could could help Davis earn a larger role than previous seasons following the departure of Jordy Nelson.

