Packers' Trevor Davis: Returns to practice
Davis returned to practice Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Davis immediately began working as a kick returner, with no Packers player emerging in the return game in the 2016 fifth-rounder's absence. Though Davis is not a lock to make the 53-man roster, his success as a return man last season (averaged 12.0 yards per punt return) could help the 25-year-old's case. Davis has not yet seen any preseason action, and his last chance to suit up before Week 1 will be this Thursday against Kansas City.
