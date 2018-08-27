Davis returned to practice Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Davis immediately began working as a kick returner, with no Packers player emerging in the return game in the 2016 fifth-rounder's absence. Though Davis is not a lock to make the 53-man roster, his success as a return man last season (averaged 12.0 yards per punt return) could help the 25-year-old's case. Davis has not yet seen any preseason action, and his last chance to suit up before Week 1 will be this Thursday against Kansas City.

