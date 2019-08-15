Davis (neck) won't play in Thursday's preseason tilt against the Ravens.

Davis was held out of practice with a stinger late last week and it's unclear if that or a new injury is preventing him from playing Thursday. He's served as the Packers return man the past few seasons, but with a deep wide receiver group in training camp he could be out of a roster spot. Darrius Shepherd and Teo Redding will likely handle most of the return duties against Baltimore on Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories