Davis (hamstring) was unable to return to Sunday's loss to the Vikings after his injury, Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Davis spent the first half of the season on IR due to a hamstring injury and this most recent setback came in just his second game since returning. He had been handling kick and punt returns and operating as a gunner on punts as well. The severity of his injury is unknown and he should be considered questionable for next week's game against the Cardinals for the time being. Look for Tramon Williams or Marquez Valdes-Scantling to handle the return duties if Davis is held out.