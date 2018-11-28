Davis (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's contest against the Cardinals.

This statement comes straight from coach Mike McCarthy. Davis was forced out of Sunday's game with this hamstring injury and is seemingly serious enough again to keep him off the field. Tramon Williams or Marquez Valdez-Scantling could take over special teams duties, particularly on kick and punt returns. Davis' injury may also leave room for fellow wide receiver Jake Kumerow (shoulder) to return to the team after standing out -- and getting injured -- in preseason.

