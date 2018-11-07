Coach Mike McCarthy indicated Wednesday that the team would use one of it's return designations from injured reserve on Davis (hamstring), allowing him to practice this week, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Davis' return designation comes on the heels of the team placing wideout Geronimo Allison (groin) being placed on injured reserve. While he won't be able to rejoin the action this week, the return specialist could play as soon as next Thursday against the Seahawks.