Packers' Trevor Davis: Works as fourth receiver
Davis had one reception for 28 yards in Thursday's victory over the Bears. He also had one punt return for one yard.
Davis was expected to handle the return duties for the Packers, and he did just that, even though his opportunities were minimal. What was a bit unexpected, though, was that Davis finished fourth among Packers receivers in snaps, behind No. 3 wideout Geronimo Allison as expected, but ahead of Jake Kumerow, who looked to be on track to open the season in the No. 4 spot. Davis' reception was the only catch among the trio, so i't unlikely major changes will be made to the depth chart heading into Week 2. That could change in the coming weeks, but for now, consider Davis the Packers' fourth receiver.
