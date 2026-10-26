Smack went 1-for-3 on field-goal tries and converted both of his PATs during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions.

Smack continued his up-and-down rookie campaign in Week 7, and he started Sunday's contest by pushing a 26-yard field-goal attempt wide right on the Packers' first possession of the game. The kicker was able to convert a 43-yard try in the fourth quarter, but he then had 35-yard try partially blocked by D.J. Wonnum with 3:25 left in regulation. Smack has now gone 6-for-11 on field-goal attempts over the last five games, and it's unclear how long the Packers would stick with him moving forward if he can't get back on track.

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