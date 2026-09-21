Smack made both of his field-goal attempts and went 2-for-2 on extra-point tries during the Packers' 20-17 overtime win over the Jets on Sunday.

Smack's 34-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter tied things up at 17-17 before the rookie sealed the game for the Packers with a 26-yard chip shot in overtime. The rookie sixth-rounder is off to a strong start to his NFL career, having gone 5-for-5 on field-goal tries and 3-for-4 on extra-point tries across the first two games of the regular season.