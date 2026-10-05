Smack made his only field-goal attempt and both of his PATs during Sunday's 17-14 win over Tampa Bay.

Smack only had one opportunity to kick a field goal in Week 4, but he made the most of it. The rookie nailed a 58-yard attempt as time expired in the first half, delivering the Packers a 10-7 lead at the break. Smack's field goal would prove to be the difference in a low-scoring battle. On the year, the kicker has gone 6-for-7 on field-goal tries, including 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards, over four contests so far.