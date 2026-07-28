Packers' Trey Smack: Favorite for No. 1 spot

Smack is not set to compete with new kicker Lenny Krieg after winning the battle against freshly cut competitor Lucas Havrisik.

Krieg was likely signed to keep Smack sharp and to have an emergency option if the sixth-round rookie suffers an injury. Packers kicking options in 2025 produced 123 points over 17 regular-season games, with six total 50-plus yard attempts logged during the season. As the favorite for the starting job, Smack is set to inherit all the value associated with the Packers' offensive opportunities in 2026.