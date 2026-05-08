With the Packers moving on from Brandon McManus, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Smack and Lucas Havrisik are the team's current kicking options.

Though Havrisik appeared in three regular-season games with the Packers in 2025, Smack is presumably the favorite to emerge as the team's top kicker after the team invested a sixth-round draft pick in the University of Florida product. While working behind Green Bay's offense, Smack should have have a chance to emerge as a fantasy streaming option as a rookie. McManus and Lucas Havrisik combined to record 123 points in 17 regular-season contests with the Packers last year.