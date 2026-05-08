Packers' Trey Smack: Fellow kicker being let go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
With the Packers moving on from Brandon McManus, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Smack and Lucas Havrisik are the team's current kicking options.
Though Havrisik appeared in three regular-season games with the Packers in 2025, Smack is presumably the favorite to emerge as the team's top kicker after the team invested a sixth-round draft pick in the University of Florida product. While working behind Green Bay's offense, Smack should have have a chance to emerge as a fantasy streaming option as a rookie. McManus and Lucas Havrisik combined to record 123 points in 17 regular-season contests with the Packers last year.