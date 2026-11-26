Smack made both of his field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt Wednesday in a loss to the Rams.

Neither of Smack's field goals were chip shots; he nailed a 54-yarder late in the first quarter and a 48-yarder late in the second. The rookie entered Wednesday having gone just 15-for-21 on FG tries over his first 10 NFL games, so his accuracy Wednesday may have given him some needed job security. The most impressive aspect of Smack's rookie campaign has been his big leg. Despite his overall struggles, he's gone 4-for-5 on FG tries from 50-plus yards away.