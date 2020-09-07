site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Packers' Treyvon Hester: Shifts to IR
RotoWire Staff
Sep 6, 2020
10:12 pm ET 1 min read
Hester (undisclosed) reverted to injured reserve Sunday, per the league's official transactions report.
Packers waived Hester with an undisclosed injury designation Saturday, and he now reverts to IR after having gone unclaimed. He missed roughly two weeks of training camp while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. More News
