Packers' Treyvon Hester: Signs with Packers
Hester was signed by the Packers on Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The fourth-year defensive lineman has bounced around the league since being drafted in 2017, with the Packers being his fourth team. Hester has never played more than 346 snaps in a season, so he'll be a rotational piece at best in Green Bay.
