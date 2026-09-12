Kraft and the Packers reached an agreement on a four-year, $75 million contract extension worth up to $92 million Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal includes a $26.5 million signing bonus, making Kraft the NFL's highest-paid tight end and under contract with the Packers through 2030, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Kraft was one of the most productive tight ends through the first half of the 2025 regular season before his campaign abruptly ended in Week 9 due to a torn ACL. He's not on the injury report for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Vikings, and the 2023 third-rounder is expected to be one of the top targets for Jordan Love in the passing game, alongside fellow tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receivers Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden.