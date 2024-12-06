Kraft brought in three of five targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Kraft was second in receptions, tied for second in targets and third in receiving yards for the Packers on a night when Jordan Love only completed 12 passes. The versatile tight end has demonstrated a knack for rattling off chunk plays throughout the season, and he recorded his sixth catch of 20-plus yards Thursday with a 21-yard grab. Kraft also tallied his career-high seventh touchdown on a 12-yard catch that capped off Green Bay's first second-half drive, and he should have opportunities to make an impact again during a Week 15 road matchup against the Seahawks on Sunday night, Dec. 15.