The Packers selected Kraft in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 78th overall.

Kraft is a plus athlete out of South Dakota State with a true in-line frame, but this is an odd selection for a Packers organization that took fellow tight end Luke Musgrave in the second round. The Packers made only occasional use of Robert Tonyan, who was a capable pass catcher, while he was on the roster. Perhaps coach Matt LaFleur envisions using two-tight-end sets much more frequently, but until then, Kraft and Musgrave might be locked into a zero-sum competition for snaps.