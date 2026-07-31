Packers' Tucker Kraft: Brought off PUP list

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Kraft (ACL) is being brought off the active/PUP list and will practice in some capacity, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Kraft continues to make encouraging recovery from his right ACL tear, with the tight end's goal still being to suit up Week 1. Green Bay and Kraft are also engaging in ongoing contract negotiations, with optimism that a deal could be reached before the start of the regular season. Kraft is not yet ready to participate in team drills, per Bill Huber of SI.com, but he will take part in individual drills and team walk-throughs. Once back to full health, Kraft projects as an integral force on offense for the Packers offense in 2026.