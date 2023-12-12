Kraft brought in all four targets for 64 yards in the Packers' 24-22 loss to the Giants on Monday night.

The rookie came up with the longest reception of the night for either team, recording a 43-yard catch with just under nine minutes remaining in the game to jump start a drive that culminated in a Packers field goal. Kraft's reception and receiving yardage totals were both new career bests, and he'll therefore head into a Week 15 home matchup against the Buccaneers as an emerging fantasy option at a challenging position.