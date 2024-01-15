Kraft was targeted three times and caught two passes for 15 yards in Sunday's 48-32 victory over the Cowboys.

Kraft and fellow tight end Luke Musgrave both garnered a start Sunday, and although Kraft played 45 snaps to Musgrave's 15, the latter made far more of an impact in the box score with three catches for 52 yards and a score. Expect both players to remain involved when the Packers face the 49ers on Saturday in the divisional round.