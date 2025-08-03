default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kraft was unable to practice Saturday due to a groin injury, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Kraft had gotten through training camp with a clean bill of health prior to this injury, and there had been some buzz about him becoming a more impactful member of the Packers' offense this season. There's no indication that this injury will threaten his status to begin the campaign, but little is known at this point.

More News