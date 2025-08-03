Packers' Tucker Kraft: Dealing with groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kraft was unable to practice Saturday due to a groin injury, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.
Kraft had gotten through training camp with a clean bill of health prior to this injury, and there had been some buzz about him becoming a more impactful member of the Packers' offense this season. There's no indication that this injury will threaten his status to begin the campaign, but little is known at this point.
