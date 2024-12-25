Kraft was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a hip injury.

Luke Musgrave (ankle) had the same listing, which is no surprise coming two days after his first game action since Week 4. As for Kraft, the hip issue is a new health concern, so the statuses of both tight ends will be watched as the week goes on. Since getting blanked on one target Week 11 at Chicago, Kraft has reeled off a 16-242-2 line on 20 targets over the last five contests.