Kraft was targeted three times and caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Kraft did not do much in the box score, but he did see more passes in his direction than he totaled over his first eight appearances and played more than 50 percent of the snaps for the first time as a professional. The rookie has solidified his hold on the backup tight end job behind fellow first-year player Luke Musgrave.