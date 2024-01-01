Kraft recorded six receptions on six targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings.

Kraft continued to operate as the Packers' top tight end in the absence of Luke Musgrave (abdomen). He was overshadowed by both Jayden Reed (chest) and Bo Melton in Sunday's win, but Kraft's role in the offense is secure. He has at least six targets in four of his last five games and has a minimum of four catches in four straight contests. His ceiling is limited due to Green Bay's willingness to spread targets, but so long as Musgrave remains out, Kraft is a reliable option.