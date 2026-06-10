Packers' Tucker Kraft: Expects to play Week 1

Kraft (knee) said Wednesday that he expects to play Week 1 without any playing-time restrictions, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Coming back from last year's ACL tear, Kraft is absent from OTA practices but hopes to participate in training camp. Packers coach Matt LaFleur also said he hopes to have the tight end on the field during the early portion of training camp, and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said Kraft is ahead of schedule in his rehab process. While the Packers have a well-earned reputation for caution with injured players, it sounds like all parties are on board for Kraft making a run at gaining clearance for Week 1.