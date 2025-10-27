Kraft hauled in seven of nine targets for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 35-25 win over the Steelers.

Kraft scored the Packers' first and final touchdowns in a thrilling comeback victory, fittingly resulting in a career night on National Tight End Day. The 24-year-old was already riding a hot streak after scoring in each of his previous two outings, and he managed to surpass the combined production from those two starts with Sunday's statistical explosion. Kraft bumped his season line up to 29-469-6 through seven games, making him a premier fantasy option for next Sunday's tilt against Carolina.