Kraft caught five of 10 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Cardinals.

While the third-year tight end wasn't exactly efficient with his team-high target volume, Kraft did come up big when it counted, hauling in a seven-yard TD from Jordan Love early in the fourth quarter. Kraft has four touchdowns in six games to begin the season, posting a 23-326-4 line on 32 targets, and he figures to be productive again in Week 8 against a Steelers defense that's been vulnerable to TEs this season.