Kraft brought in six of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 17-14 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed once for three yards.

Kraft set the pace for the Packers in receptions and tied with Matthew Golden for the team lead in targets on the afternoon, while also finishing as the runner-up in receiving yards for Green Bay. The talented tight end also notched his first touchdown of the season two-yard catch early in the second half that was originally ruled out of bounds before being overturned on replay. Kraft has made a remarkable recovery from last year's season-ending knee injury, producing a 15-148-1 line over his first four games heading into a Week 5 home matchup against the Bears next Sunday.