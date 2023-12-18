Kraft brought in four of six targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The rookie tight end continued to enjoy a solid role in the Packers' air attack, finishing with the second-highest yardage tally of the afternoon and also recording his second career touchdown on a five-yard scoring grab late in the first quarter. Kraft clearly has earned the trust of quarterback Jordan Love while logging five straight multi-catch efforts, making him a viable option in the fantasy playoffs when Green Bay travels to visit the Panthers in Week 16.