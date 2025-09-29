Kraft recorded five receptions on five targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 40-40 tie against Dallas.

Kraft was one of four Packers' pass catchers to record at least 50 yards, and he finished third on the team in targets. His biggest impact came on Green Bay's opening possession, when he recorded two receptions for 22 yards and was tackled just short of the goal line. Kraft has at least four targets in all four games this season and has at least 50 receiving yards or a touchdown in three of four contests.