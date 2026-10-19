Kraft caught five of eight targets for 37 yards in Sunday night's 23-13 win over the Cowboys.

Kraft briefly exited the game in the second half but quickly returned after a visit to the medical tent. His eight targets tied Christian Watson for third on the team behind Matthew Golden's 13, and this Green Bay offense has settled on funneling its targets mostly through the two wideouts and tight end. Kraft has just one touchdown on the season and has failed to top 65 receiving yards in a game, while being held below 45 yards four times. The upside hasn't been there, but Kraft's position as an every-down tight end in an elite offense keeps him squarely in the TE1 conversation.