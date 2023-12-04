Kraft had three receptions on six targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over Kansas City.
Kraft's six targets were good enough to finish second for Green Bay on Sunday, and his 37 receiving yards set a new season high through 12 weeks. The 23-year-old had a potential touchdown vultured when fellow rookie tight end Ben Sims scored on his only catch of one yard. Kraft will continue to start for the Packers next Monday against the Giants while starter Luke Musgrave (abdomen) mends on injured reserve for at least two more games.
