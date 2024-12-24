Kraft caught three of four targets for 63 yards while gaining two yards on his only carry in Monday's 34-0 blowout win over New Orleans.

Kraft tied Jayden Reed in receptions while finishing just 13 yards behind the wideout for the team lead. The tight end's production was especially positive given the fact that Green Bay threw for just 216 yards. Kraft also recorded his third rushing attempt of the season, all of which have gone for two yards apiece. The 24-year-old brings a solid floor to the table for fantasy managers against the Vikings on Sunday.