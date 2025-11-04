Packers' Tucker Kraft: Heads to IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Packers placed Kraft (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Kraft's move to IR was merely a formality after head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Monday that the ascending third-year tight end sustained a season-ending ACL tear in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers. The Packers are expected to turn to Luke Musgrave to serve as their top pass-catching option at the position, while John FitzPatrick and the newly signed Josh Whyle round out the tight-end room.
