Kraft caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Jets.

Kraft was one of five Packers to put the ball on the ground in slick conditions Sunday, but four of those fumbles were recovered by Green Bay, including Kraft's miscue. The star tight end has just five catches for 80 yards through two games in his return from a torn ACL suffered in Week 9 of last season. Prior to the injury, Kraft averaged over 60 yards per game and scored six times in eight games during the 2025 regular season. He may still be working his way back to 100 percent heading into Thursday's Week 3 home game against the struggling Falcons.