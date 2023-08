Kraft left practice early Saturday after sustaining a knee injury, Kassidy Hill of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Kraft's injury didn't sound serious according to head coach Matt LaFleur, although he added that he didn't have any information. The 22-year-old is competing with fellow rookie Luke Musgrave and fourth-year pro Josiah Deguara for starting duties at tight end. He'll now work to get healthy and to be able to return to practice in future days.