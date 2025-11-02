Coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Panthers that Kraft's knee injury "does not look good," Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Kraft exited in the third quarter after his right knee was rolled up on by a Packers teammate during a 15-yard Josh Jacobs carry. The tight end initially was deemed questionable to return but was ruled out in the fourth quarter. LaFleur also told Demovsky that "it's going to be tough" to replace Kraft, but he specifically touched on fellow TE Luke Musgrave, saying he's "played a ton of football for us." Musgrave and John FitzPatrick are the current healthy TEs on Green Bay's active roster, and if Ian Rapoport of NFL Network's report that the team fears that he suffered a torn ACL indeed is the case, that duo will be tasked with filling the void for the rest of the campaign.