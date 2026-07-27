Packers' Tucker Kraft: Lands on PUP list

The Packers have placed Kraft (ACL) on the physically unable to perform list Monday ahead of training camp, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Kraft's placement on the PUP list is no surprise, as the expectation has been that the tight end would begin camp on the PUP list despite his own stated belief of being on track for Week 1. Once cleared for on-field activities, Green Bay will be able to activate Kraft from the PUP list at any point in training camp or the preseason. Kraft said in late July that he expects to be a full-go for Week 1, and he remains a candidate for a potential extension with Green Bay before the start of the regular season. Head coach Matt LaFleur said back in May that the hope is for Kraft to get back on the practice field during the early stages of training camp.