Kraft (knee) remains listed as questionable but is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Kraft tweaked his left knee during Thursday's practice and then sat out Friday's session entirely, but the tight end looks like he'll avoid missing any game action. In any case, fantasy managers planning on using Kraft in Week 3 will still want to confirm that he's active for Sunday's contest, with official word on that front set to arrive when Green Bay releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Through the first two weeks of the season, Kraft has performed as one of the top fantasy tight ends with eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets to go with a three-yard carry.