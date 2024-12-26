Kraft (hip) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
The Packers have capped the practice reps of both Kraft and Luke Musgrave (ankle) this week, but there's been no indication that the second-year tight ends are in danger of sitting out Sunday in Minnesota. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not either player has a designation for that contest.
More News
-
Packers' Tucker Kraft: Dealing with hip issue•
-
Packers' Tucker Kraft: Gains 65 yards Monday•
-
Packers' Tucker Kraft: Notches two catches in Week 15•
-
Packers' Tucker Kraft: Another TD reception in loss•
-
Packers' Tucker Kraft: Leads Packers pass catchers•
-
Packers' Tucker Kraft: Grabs sixth touchdown Sunday•