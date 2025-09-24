Kraft was limited at Wednesday's practice due to knee and elbow injuries.

Kraft tweaked his left knee at practice last Thursday, but he was able to start this past Sunday's game in Cleveland and pace Packers tight ends in snap share (88 percent). His pass-catching prowess from the first two weeks of the season wasn't evident, though, as he hauled in three of four targets for 29 yards and no touchdowns. Kraft getting on-field work to begin Week 4 prep generally is a good sign that he'll be available Sunday at Dallas, but his status still bears watching as the week goes on to ensure he'll be available.