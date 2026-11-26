Kraft brought in three of five targets for 24 yards in the Packers' 26-13 loss to the Rams on Wednesday night. He also lost a fumble.

Kraft finished second in receptions and tied for the team lead in targets for the Packers on a night when Jordan Love threw for under 200 yards. The veteran tight end saw Christian Watson exit the game twice with thigh and head injuries in the first, the latter issue forcing his exit for the rest of the game. Kraft recorded multiple receptions for the first time in three contests in the process, but his first-quarter fumble led to a Rams field goal. Kraft carries an unremarkable 40-394-3 line heading into a Week 13 road matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 6.